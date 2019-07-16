Caxton Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cm Fin (CMFN) by $1.20 Million as Stock Price Declined; C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Shares Declined While Harris Associates LP Decreased Position by $9.01 Million

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 104,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 429,423 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.36M, down from 534,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 1.29 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 7,989 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 15.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 24/04/2018 – Geo English: NAB summons CM Khattak over illegal lease of land in Malam Jabba; 13/04/2018 – @gcbioinv TMB and PD-L1 largely unrelated in NSCLC (per CM-026 NEJM paper); 25/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: CM Punk update, independent promotions on WWE Network; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 03/04/2018 – VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE SA VRKP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 11/04/2018 – THALES TCFP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 25/04/2018 – CM Finance Schedules Earnings Release of Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance Group; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to Tripura cadre on CM’s request

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.40 million for 7.49 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 7.96% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.13 per share. CHRW’s profit will be $166.60M for 17.42 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $603,972 activity. LEMKE JAMES sold 2,399 shares worth $214,974. OBRIEN CHRIS sold $98,307 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Tuesday, February 5. 1,382 shares were sold by Kass Jordan T, worth $125,487. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr also bought $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Thursday, May 9.

