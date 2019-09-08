Caxton Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cm Fin (CMFN) by $1.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Scharf Investments Has Decreased Its Stake

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 21,852 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 28/03/2018 – FNAC DARTY SA FNAC.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 08/05/2018 – CM Finance 3Q Net Investment Income 27 Cents/Share; 15/03/2018 – CM Truck Beds Introduces Key Additions to Product Lineup During NTEA Show; 26/04/2018 – TF1 TFFP.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 25/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: CM Punk update, independent promotions on WWE Network; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $12.55; 25/05/2018 – Inquisitr: WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Might Easily Break CM Punk’s Title Reign Record If Newly Rumored Schedule Is Accurate; 25/04/2018 – CM Finance Schedules Earnings Release of Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Changes to monthly PPV lengths, CM Punk lawsuit on hold

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 8,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.48 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.86 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 71,663 shares to 598,489 shares, valued at $70.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 66,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $554.00 million for 15.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Management stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Associated Banc holds 18,467 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Aurora Investment Counsel invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). National Asset has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech owns 0.22% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 544,642 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.08M shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.16% or 1.70 million shares. 8,218 were reported by Cim Investment Mangement. Muhlenkamp Incorporated invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Northern Trust Corp holds 7.66M shares. Cim Limited Company has invested 3.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.62% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 142,104 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.6% or 121,743 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt holds 57,509 shares. Tpg Grp (Sbs) Advisors Inc holds 1.52M shares or 2.16% of its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.