Caxton Has Raised Position in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) as Stock Price Rose; Astronics Com (ATRO) Shareholder Reinhart Partners Has Upped Position

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 14,475 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Astronics Corp Com (ATRO) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 45,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,128 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 118,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Astronics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 177,704 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 39.41% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 09/05/2018 – Astronics 1Q EPS 11c; 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – 89 PCT OF BACKLOG AT QTR-END IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATROB); 16/05/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP ATRO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $779.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® Installed in the Flight Deck

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold ATRO shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.07% less from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based D E Shaw & Co Incorporated has invested 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Connors Investor Serv has invested 0.25% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Prelude Capital Ltd Llc reported 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 14,215 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). 15,678 were reported by Blair William Il. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 11,822 shares. Pinnacle holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) for 15,670 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,428 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Trexquant Lp owns 14,431 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 872 shares.

More notable recent Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Astronics Test Systems Awarded Approximately $30 Million Contract to Support Kawasaki Rail Cars, Inc. for New York City Transit New Subway Cars – Business Wire” on February 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Astronics (ATRO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AZZ Incorporated (AZZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Astronics Corporation Adopts 10b5-1 Trading Plan for Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Astronics’ (ATRO) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp Com New (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46,968 shares to 260,005 shares, valued at $21.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 819,205 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (NYSE:CFG).

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.