Caxton Has Lowered Mei Pharma (MEIP) Stake by $2.72 Million; Shares Declined; As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stock Price Rose, U S Global Investors Lowered Stake

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 98,403 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62M, down from 103,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.45. About 1.06 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental Caps 2018 Capacity Growth at 5.5%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED: UNIT REVENUE OUT OF GUAM TO BE POSITIVE GOING FORWARD; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 2.2 POINTS COMPARED TO MARCH 2017; 02/04/2018 – United Continental Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – TWO U.S. SENATORS UNVEIL LEGISLATION TO EXPLICITLY PROHIBIT AIRLINES FROM PLACING ANIMALS IN OVERHEAD BAGGAGE COMPARTMENTS; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Load Factor 78.1%; 08/03/2018 – United Continental Holdings Elects Michele J. Hooper to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – United Airlines Taps Former FAA Chief Jane Garvey as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 6.1 PERCENT VERSUS APRIL 2017; 21/03/2018 – Mesa Airlines Announces Career Path Program for Pilots With United Airlines

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.32% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $1.705. About 331,030 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 30/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00B for 5.66 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 777,399 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 108 shares. Cyrus Lp reported 21.56% stake. 14,598 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 23,220 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 340,613 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Ohio-based Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 228 shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 7.60M shares. Mufg Americas Holding accumulated 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 7,297 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 410 shares. Hm Payson And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Federated Pa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 200,277 shares.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 250,925 shares to 255,375 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.