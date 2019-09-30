Caxton Has Lowered Its Position in Mei Pharma (MEIP) by $2.72 Million as Share Price Declined; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Boosted Its Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Holding by $471,700

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 161,200 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 23/05/2018 – Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In MEI Pharma; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) by 131.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 47,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.32% . The institutional investor held 82,940 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $849,000, up from 35,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Briggs & Stratton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.18M market cap company. The stock increased 5.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 593,256 shares traded. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 44.17% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON SEES UP TO ADDED 20C/SHR EFFECT ON WEATHER; 06/03/2018 Allmand Launches Dealer Support Website, Power Portal; 08/03/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Corporation Provides Innovative Solutions To Help Rental Customers Get The Job Done; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP – REDUCTION IN U.S. CHANNEL INVENTORY EXPECTED THIS SEASON IN ANTICIPATION OF BRAND CHANGES AT A MAJOR RETAILER; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Cuts 2018 View To Sales $1.89B-$1.94B; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Cuts 2018 View To Net $57M-Net $65M; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton: Unseasonable Spring Weather Could Reduce Fiscal 2018 Outlook by Up to Incremental 20c/Shr; 20/03/2018 – Briggs & Stratton Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Risk of Injury; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP BGG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.33 TO $1.50 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 27/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Briggs, Grove Introduce Commonsense Legislation to Close Gun Loophole

Since August 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $512,907 activity. Another trade for 15,112 shares valued at $95,357 was made by Zeiler Jeffrey Michael on Thursday, September 12. Rodgers David J bought $20,900 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $175,680 was bought by JAEHNERT FRANK M.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,375 shares to 21,120 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,569 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold BGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.32% more from 34.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 2,818 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 35,900 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 40,103 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 45,700 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 402,321 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Nuveen Asset Management holds 252,585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4.36 million were reported by Brandes Inv Limited Partnership. 60,992 were reported by Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al. Acadian Asset Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,984 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Co holds 0% or 233,032 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) or 112 shares.