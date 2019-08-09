Caxton Has Lowered Its Cm Fin (CMFN) Stake by $1.20 Million; Vmware Cl A Class A (VMW) Shareholder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.20 Million

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A (VMW) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 17,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 38,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, down from 56,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $158.67. About 964,014 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces lndustry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive Security; 07/03/2018 – VMware Accelerates and Simplifies Multi-Cloud Adoption with Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CHIEF EXECUTIVE SPEAKS AT DELL CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 17/04/2018 – $VMW Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status; 17/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Carl Icahn has a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources say – tip @Techmeme

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 10,127 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 27/05/2018 – IRAN EXPORTS 18M CM/D OF NATGAS TO IRAQ, 30M TO TURKEY: ILNA; 15/05/2018 – CM SEVEN STAR ACQUISITION CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to Tripura cadre on CM’s request; 15/03/2018 – CM Truck Beds Introduces Key Additions to Product Lineup During NTEA Show; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance Group; 14/03/2018 – ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA ROTH.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 11/04/2018 – THALES TCFP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 5,757 shares to 193,677 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Discretionary Sel Sector Spdr Fd (XLY) by 4,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.41M for 34.49 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co stated it has 0.08% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 286 were accumulated by Huntington Bank & Trust. D E Shaw & holds 0.18% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 775,082 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia holds 11,604 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com, Kansas-based fund reported 1,218 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 10,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 6,061 shares stake. Mackenzie Corp owns 7,013 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Company has 0.13% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 3,139 shares. Whittier holds 1,624 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd stated it has 1,495 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.03% or 3,805 shares.

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.45M for 7.35 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.