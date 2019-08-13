Caxton Has Lowered Cm Fin (CMFN) Stake as Market Value Rose; Peconic Partners Has Lifted Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 11,164 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 27/03/2018 – CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD 600036.SS -CO ENTERED BUSINESS CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CM SECURITIES FOR TERM OF THREE YEARS TO PROVIDE SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance; 08/05/2018 – CM Finance 3Q Net Investment Income 27 Cents/Share; 11/04/2018 – THALES TCFP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 30/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Fox deal reportedly includes weekly TV studio show, CM Punk trial update; 30/04/2018 – SONATRACH: ITS GAS OUTPUT ROSE 5% IN 2017 TO 135B CM LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to Tripura cadre on CM’s request; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 07/03/2018 IRAN SOUTH PARS GAS FIELD CURRENTLY PRODUCING 550M CM/D: SHANA

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.25. About 2.11M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.41M for 7.22 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.