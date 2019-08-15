Caxton Has Cut Its Position in Cm Fin (CMFN) by $1.20 Million; Albion Financial Group Increased Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $320,112

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 15,929 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 25/05/2018 – Inquisitr: WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Might Easily Break CM Punk’s Title Reign Record If Newly Rumored Schedule Is Accurate; 07/03/2018 – IRAN S. PARS GAS FIELD PHASE 14 SOON TO ADD 14.2M CM/D: SHANA; 08/05/2018 – CM Finance 3Q Net Investment Income 27 Cents/Share; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance; 15/05/2018 – CM SEVEN STAR ACQUISITION CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE SA VRKP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: CM Punk update, independent promotions on WWE Network; 14/03/2018 – ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA ROTH.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 19/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS SUPPLIER CREMER SAYS ANTITRUST WATCHDOG APPROVED SALE OF COMPANY’S CONTROL TO CM HOSPITALAR- FILING; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 4,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 41,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 7.02 million shares traded or 71.31% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.40M for 7.19 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

