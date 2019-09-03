Caxton Has Cut Cm Fin (CMFN) Position as Market Value Rose; Davidson Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Market Value Declined

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 3,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 201,437 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 197,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04 million shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 21,852 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 14/03/2018 – ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA ROTH.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 13/04/2018 – @gcbioinv TMB and PD-L1 largely unrelated in NSCLC (per CM-026 NEJM paper); 25/05/2018 – Inquisitr: WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Might Easily Break CM Punk’s Title Reign Record If Newly Rumored Schedule Is Accurate; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $12.55; 07/03/2018 – IRAN S. PARS GAS FIELD PHASE 14 SOON TO ADD 14.2M CM/D: SHANA; 30/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Fox deal reportedly includes weekly TV studio show, CM Punk trial update; 03/04/2018 – VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE SA VRKP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 27/05/2018 – IRAN EXPORTS 18M CM/D OF NATGAS TO IRAQ, 30M TO TURKEY: ILNA

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,692 shares to 699,086 shares, valued at $37.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,844 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbo Limited Liability reported 188,022 shares stake. Town And Country Savings Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust stated it has 1.58% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0.44% or 1.88M shares. Tci Wealth reported 7,070 shares. Northside Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0.56% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 15,930 shares. North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). King Luther reported 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 58,206 shares. Blair William & Company Il has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Thomasville National Bank reported 25,961 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.08% stake. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 571 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arvest Savings Bank Trust Division has 5,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 7.46 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

