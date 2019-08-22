Caxton Has Boosted Its Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Stake by $5.07 Million; Stock Price Rose; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Apple (AAPL)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 6,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 49,497 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 43,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 13.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 50,646 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch This Fall – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s health team faces tension, exits – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61.06M shares. Raub Brock Management LP owns 1,099 shares. Harvard Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 870,051 shares. United Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 3.58M shares. Freestone Cap Ltd has invested 7.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 761,502 shares. Concorde Asset Management Lc reported 7,510 shares. London Company Of Virginia holds 4.1% or 2.52M shares. Courage Miller Ptnrs Lc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Benedict Fin Advisors invested in 3.14% or 38,073 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 487,892 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 2.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 186,103 shares. 6,825 are owned by Peconic Prns Lc. Btim reported 1.02M shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc has invested 1.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.