Caxton Has Boosted Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Stake by $5.07 Million; Macerich Co (MAC) Holder Presima Lifted Position by $23.08 Million as Share Value Declined

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 407,289 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 13.92% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 391,980 shares traded or 1375.72% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Provides Update on Portfolio Developments and Share Repurchase Activity – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crescent Capital BDC to buy Alcentra Capital for ~$142M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stillwell Value Partners II Takes 7.2% Stake In Alcentra Capital – Nasdaq” on December 29, 2017. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alcentra Capital Corp. (ABDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 28, 2015 – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alcentra Capital’s (ABDC) CEO David Scopelliti on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2018.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 30,800 shares to 61,200 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 172,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09M shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mall REITs: Charting New Territory – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Macerich Co (MAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macerich names Voegele to new development chief role – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Macerich Mousetrap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.25 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $154,495 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $116,706 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Thursday, June 27. $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were bought by Stephen Andrea M.