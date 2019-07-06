Caxton Has Boosted Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Stake by $5.07 Million; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cut Its Stake by $2.78 Million as Stock Price Rose

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 14,475 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 27,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,333 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 49,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 1.27 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $324.48M for 13.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diamondback (FANG) Down 9.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Fang Holdings (SFUN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FANG Stock Crowded With Sellers – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ABDC: Q1 2019 NAV Improves As Company Explores Strategic Alternatives – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Adopts Share Repurchase Plan – PRNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Strategic Alternatives Review – PRNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TCG BDC Inc.: 9% Dividend Yield With Upside For Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assessing Dividend Coverage For The High-Yield BDC Sector: Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2017.