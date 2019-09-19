Caxton Decreased Mei Pharma (MEIP) Stake as Share Price Declined; Energy Income Partners Has Boosted Holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by $502,416

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 172,574 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 23/05/2018 – Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In MEI Pharma; 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 31,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.23 million, up from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 142,850 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Raises Dividend to 51.5c Vs. 43.75c; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.7475/UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Rev $457.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP); 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $148.7M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Net $156.1M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Production 40M-41M Tons; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 117,570 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $47.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 82,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $86,335 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ARLP shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 15.57% less from 28.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg has 0% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Cwm Ltd Co holds 300 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 114,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Kayne Anderson Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,195 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Cordasco stated it has 537 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Advsr has 66,377 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 23,867 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Alps Advsr owns 18,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Communication accumulated 400 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) for 81,380 shares.

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.