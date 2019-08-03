Caxton Decreased Holding in Cm Fin (CMFN) as Stock Rose; Jet Capital Investors LP Lowered Its Stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by $7.98 Million as Shares Declined

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.79M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 19,739 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $12.55; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 14/03/2018 – ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA ROTH.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 15/03/2018 – CM Truck Beds Introduces Key Additions to Product Lineup During NTEA Show; 24/04/2018 – Geo English: NAB summons CM Khattak over illegal lease of land in Malam Jabba; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance Group; 03/04/2018 – VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE SA VRKP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 16/04/2018 – #Biotech Busy week ahead! $RARE PDUFA $RIGL PDUFA $GWPH AdCom $INCY $LLY AdCom BD Earnings $JNJ $NVS #AACR18 $BMY CM-227 vs $MRK KN-189 $DVAX & Checkmate TLR9 Poseida BCMA CAR-T; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 07/03/2018 – IRAN S. PARS GAS FIELD PHASE 14 SOON TO ADD 14.2M CM/D: SHANA

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 190,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 127,925 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 317,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.75. About 80,347 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region; 23/05/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes South Carolina Native to Meet Growing Needs of Independent Agents in the Carolinas; 21/05/2018 – Stewart Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stewart Information Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STC); 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Sun Life Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 100 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.07% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 21,748 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Int Group reported 17,721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 19,565 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 15,043 shares. 69,774 were reported by Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership. Bessemer accumulated 28,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Legal General Group Inc Pcl has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc owns 23,564 shares. Adirondack Rech & stated it has 68,653 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,492 shares to 45,792 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 166,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.40M for 7.40 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.