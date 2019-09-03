Caxton Cut Cm Fin (CMFN) Stake by $1.20 Million as Market Value Rose; Globeflex Capital LP Increases Stake in Ensign Group (ENSG)

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 21,852 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 28/03/2018 – FNAC DARTY SA FNAC.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 27/03/2018 – CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD 600036.SS -CO ENTERED BUSINESS CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CM SECURITIES FOR TERM OF THREE YEARS TO PROVIDE SERVICE; 16/05/2018 – BJP’S YEDDYURAPPA TO TAKE OATH AS KARNATAK CM ON THURSDAY: DD; 30/04/2018 – SONATRACH: ITS GAS OUTPUT ROSE 5% IN 2017 TO 135B CM LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Changes to monthly PPV lengths, CM Punk lawsuit on hold; 14/03/2018 – ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA ROTH.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 15/05/2018 – CM SEVEN STAR ACQUISITION CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CM Finance 3Q Net Investment Income 27 Cents/Share

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 110.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 17,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 33,496 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 15,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 107,790 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

