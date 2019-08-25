Caxton Continues to Hold Holding in Alcentra Cap (ABDC); British Columbia Investment Management Stake in Autoliv (ALV) Boosted by $1.96 Million as Market Value Declined

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 42,588 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 91.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 26,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The institutional investor held 56,441 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 29,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 339,313 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 26/04/2018 – Autoliv: Initial Capitalization of Veoneer to Be Provided Through Capital Injection for Up to $1.2B of Cash Liquidity; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS CEVIAN CAPITAL, ALECTA AND AMF, HAVE EACH INDIVIDUALLY AGREED WITH AUTOLIV AND VEONEER TO REMAIN AS MAJOR OWNERS OF VEONEER FOR A PERIOD OF TIME AFTER SPIN-OFF; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv Board Approves Spin-Off of Veoneer Subsidiary; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INTENDS TO PROVIDE TOTAL CASH LIQUIDITY OF ABOUT $1 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Bd of Directors Approved Completion of Previously Announced Spin-Off of Veoneer Into an Independent Publicly Traded Co; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv 1Q Net Pft $126.7M; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv: Process of Spinning Off Electronics Business Under Name Veoneer Progressing Well; 08/03/2018 Autoliv: Autoliv Nominated to Develop and Produce First Level 3 ADAS System for Geely; 31/05/2018 – TOP AUTOLIV SHAREHOLDERS SHOW STRONG SUPPORT FOR VEONEER SPIN-OFF; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH CEVIAN, AUTOLIV AND VEONEER AGREED TO TAKE ACTION FOR VEONEER TO APPOINT MR. SYNNERGREN TO VEONEER’S BOARD FOLLOWING SPIN-OFF OF VEONEER

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

