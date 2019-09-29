Caxton Associates LP Trimmed Its Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Stake as Stock Rose; Capital Wealth Planning Has Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $191.44. About 199,847 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 8,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,311 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $697,000, down from 16,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 239,537 shares to 254,921 shares, valued at $35.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 55,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Co Limited accumulated 410 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Limited Co reported 151,436 shares. State Bank reported 211,621 shares. Shufro Rose & Company Limited Liability Corp reported 0.88% stake. Essex Management Lc stated it has 0.25% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Glenview National Bank Tru Dept has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Co holds 0.26% or 6,000 shares. Daiwa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Scotia Cap reported 397,711 shares. Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc holds 2.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 312,200 shares. Eaton Vance reported 4.79M shares. 1.06M are held by First Limited Partnership. 222,560 are owned by Parsec Financial Management. Smith Asset Group Lp holds 112,060 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fin owns 5,377 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Barometer Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.65% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 28,200 shares. Nomura Asset Comm Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 30,865 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 549,805 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 1,991 shares stake. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 1,319 shares. National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 1,893 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 28,226 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 82,700 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 49,900 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). First Tru Advsr LP holds 2,426 shares. First Republic Inv holds 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 3,599 shares.