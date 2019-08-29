Caxton Associates LP Raised Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake By $563,540; CENTRICA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (CPYYF) SI Decreased By 1.04%

Caxton Associates Lp increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 66.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp acquired 5,932 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 14,910 shares with $1.42M value, up from 8,978 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $43.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $97.64. About 770,523 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units

CENTRICA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (OTCMKTS:CPYYF) had a decrease of 1.04% in short interest. CPYYF’s SI was 4.85M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.04% from 4.90 million shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 1940 days are for CENTRICA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (OTCMKTS:CPYYF)’s short sellers to cover CPYYF’s short positions. It closed at $0.7841 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy firm in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, North America, Norway, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.74 billion. The firm operates through Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation, and Centrica Storage divisions. It has a 6.32 P/E ratio. It supplies gas and electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers, as well as provision of energy-related services; and engages in the power generation activities.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 9.59% above currents $97.64 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 29. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies.