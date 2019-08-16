Caxton Associates LP Raised Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $1.51 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Decreased Its Stake in Metlife (MET) by $3.53 Million as Shares Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 90.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 83,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 9,015 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 7.15 million shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 395.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 24,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 30,444 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 6,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 16.11 million shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Says `Best Is Yet to Come’ on Tax Changes: TOPLive; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.17% or 18.89 million shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 10,991 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 1.04M shares. 59,236 were accumulated by First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Ser. Hexavest owns 684,390 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cumberland Advsr accumulated 19,080 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Moreover, Hennessy Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 882 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 156,936 shares. Peoples Ser reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Texas-based Tru Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company holds 626,873 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 18,038 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 863 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares to 3,121 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,470 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,482 shares to 17,982 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,726 were accumulated by Bancshares Hapoalim Bm. Whittier Of Nevada reported 16,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 22,531 were reported by Quantum Capital Mngmt. Fukoku Mutual Life invested 1.62% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Marathon Cap Management accumulated 47,005 shares. Everence Cap Inc stated it has 30,715 shares. Amg Funds Limited Co has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Voloridge Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 50,271 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 80,793 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Wright Serv reported 0.77% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 162 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 167,155 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 2.27% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 764,062 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc owns 19,417 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. 28,740 are held by Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd.