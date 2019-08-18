Caxton Associates LP Raised Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $557,600; Lincoln National Increases Stake in Bank Amer (BAC)

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 155.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 5,392 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, up from 2,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 774,538 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 12,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 89,462 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 77,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.96 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH; 16/04/2018 – BofA 1Q FICC Trading Revenue Ex-DVA $2.54B, Est. $2.96B: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America said in a statement Thursday that its policy, first stated in April, on refusing to finance manufacturers of military-style weapons for civilians “is unchanged.”; 05/05/2018 – DJ Private Bancorp of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBAM); 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE HIGHER LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – IPO Sniffer: Meituan-Dianping taps BAML, GS and MS for HK IPO

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 93,053 shares to 22,515 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,470 shares, and cut its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH).

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 8,433 shares to 14,684 shares, valued at $979,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FDIS) by 68,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,473 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Investment Incorporated reported 0.35% stake. Castine Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 351,597 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Hallmark Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 37,435 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 11,440 shares. Ww Asset Incorporated holds 0.77% or 544,369 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech has 1.75% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Co invested in 24,448 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Homrich Berg has 73,632 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt reported 1.94% stake. Lenox Wealth holds 4,344 shares. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 89,584 are held by Orleans Cap Mngmt La. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ajo LP has 1.56% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10.97M shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Gp owns 1.71M shares for 1.12% of their portfolio.

