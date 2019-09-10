Caxton Associates LP Maintains Position in Phillips 66 (PSX); As Diageo Plc (DEO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Decreased Its Position

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 5,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 14,910 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $102.96. About 2.06 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $164.49. About 365,760 shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,441 shares to 79,542 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 9,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 29,368 shares to 19,225 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 16,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,390 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.