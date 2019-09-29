Caxton Associates LP Lowered Pros Holdings (PRO) Stake By $424,368; Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Caxton Associates Lp decreased Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) stake by 56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp sold 6,736 shares as Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)’s stock rose 42.41%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 5,292 shares with $335,000 value, down from 12,028 last quarter. Pros Holdings Inc now has $2.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 422,532 shares traded or 0.80% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M

Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 77 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 62 cut down and sold positions in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 39.92 million shares, up from 39.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Horace Mann Educators Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 47 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt reported 57,265 shares stake. Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 3,475 shares. The Kansas-based Whetstone Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 12.66% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Minnesota-based Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Proshare Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Kornitzer Cap Ks stated it has 238,855 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Legal & General Public Ltd invested in 6,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Finance holds 0.08% or 527,629 shares. Raymond James holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has 81,482 shares. Federated Pa reported 251,430 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation owns 174,710 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1,615 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 201,801 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Caxton Associates Lp increased Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) stake by 240,000 shares to 250,000 valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) stake by 17,026 shares and now owns 34,426 shares. Warrior Met Coal Inc was raised too.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation for 1.06 million shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Management owns 187,645 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.89% invested in the company for 791,526 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.79% in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 683,713 shares.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The Firm operates through four divisions: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 16.5 P/E ratio. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 151,276 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) has risen 0.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho; 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Chairman To Retire After 8 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M; 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c