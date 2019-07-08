Caxton Associates LP Lowered Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $7.77 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Alphamark Advisors Increased Its Position by $3.83 Million

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 522.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 20,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 3,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $199.86. About 16.78M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 96.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 287,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 298,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 18.56M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Class A-M Rtg From BofA Comm Mtg Trust 2006-3

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Services has 6,136 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management has 173,526 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 2.13 million shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Cim Llc holds 54,664 shares or 3.82% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi reported 80,767 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Com invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Scott & Selber stated it has 3.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fairfield Bush & accumulated 3.54% or 56,122 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 138,407 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Conning Inc holds 126,893 shares. Northeast Invest Management holds 262,829 shares or 4.19% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wafra has 144,434 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Moreover, Peavine Capital Ltd Llc has 0.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinebridge Lp reported 1.93% stake.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 8,585 shares to 24,121 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics (NYSE:XPO) by 75,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369 shares, and cut its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 6,400 shares to 14,586 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 9,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.26 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.