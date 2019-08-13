Caxton Associates LP Lowered Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) as Stock Value Rose; Greenlight Capital Lifted Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 410,122 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 96.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 287,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 298,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 43.04M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 13/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Bank of America Launches New Digital Mortgage Experience; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Top Female Investment Banker Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD: BOFA TO BACK COUNCIL’S WORK FOR INITIAL 3-YR PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 10/04/2018 – BofA to stop lending to some makers of military firearms -Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 45.64 million shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 1.24 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Aqr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.87 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Financial Counselors holds 0.12% or 105,675 shares. Avalon Ltd Co reported 1.42M shares stake. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc holds 180,203 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 86,941 shares. Moreover, Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability Com has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guardian Cap LP reported 0.13% stake. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,266 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 16.60 million shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com accumulated 0.22% or 1.86 million shares. Bokf Na holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 649,406 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De invested in 0.17% or 9,989 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,259 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 26,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) – Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Path to Upside Might Be Too Tough for Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.16 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.