Caxton Associates LP Lowered Chemed New (CHE) Position as Share Price Rose; As United Nat Foods (UNFI) Valuation Declined, Redwood Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 70,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The hedge fund held 370,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 1,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The hedge fund held 1,470 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 2,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $405.39. About 153,920 shares traded or 49.30% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 149,800 shares to 350,200 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Morgan Stanley, United Natural Foods, and Signet Jewelers Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on January 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “UNFI Elects James Muehlbauer to Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NIO, GE and WLTW among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Be Careful With United Natural Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2017 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 686,422 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 42,705 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 150 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 5.04M shares. Ima Wealth holds 1,092 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 12,767 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 39,608 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 189,106 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pinebridge LP reported 0.01% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 34,009 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Metropolitan Life Co New York owns 13,313 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company owns 18,288 shares.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Chemed To Report Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings July 25, Related Conference Call To Be Held On July 26 – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chemed Corp (CHE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,805 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research holds 0.12% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) or 66,391 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 5,800 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Caxton Lp stated it has 0.07% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Alps Incorporated owns 1,227 shares. 3 were accumulated by Alphamark Limited Co. New York-based Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Ajo Lp accumulated 0.24% or 145,216 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 1,836 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regions Financial owns 0% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 413 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 7 shares. Moreover, Epoch Invest has 0.04% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 29,328 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 768 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 365 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 26,682 shares in its portfolio.