Caxton Associates LP Lifted Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holding; Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Sellers Decreased By 0.5% Their Shorts

Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:ICON) had a decrease of 0.5% in short interest. ICON’s SI was 1.44 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.5% from 1.45 million shares previously. With 522,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:ICON)’s short sellers to cover ICON’s short positions. The SI to Iconix Brand Group Inc’s float is 26.68%. The stock increased 6.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 129,289 shares traded. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) has declined 82.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ICON News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. regulator orders Jay-Z to testify on sale of clothing brand; 03/05/2018 – SEC PROBES POSSIBLE VIOLATIONS RELATED TO ICONIX FINL REPORTING; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DHX MEDIA’S B2 RATING, MAINTAINS STABLE OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – ICONIX BRAND SEES FY REV. $190M TO $220M; 14/03/2018 – ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC ICON.O SEES FY REVENUE $190 MLN TO $220 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Iconix Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$220M; 14/03/2018 – Iconix 4Q EPS 39c; 14/03/2018 – Iconix 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – SEC SAYS CARTER POTENTIALLY VIOLATED SECURITIES LAWS, FAILED TO APPEAR FOR PREVIOUS SUBPOENA; 04/05/2018 – ICONIX SEES STABLE CASH POSITION AND DEBT COVENANT COMPLIANCE

Caxton Associates Lp increased Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) stake by 232.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp acquired 9,212 shares as Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)’s stock declined 23.61%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 13,172 shares with $698,000 value, up from 3,960 last quarter. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd now has $4.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 364,695 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Herbalife Nutrition Otlk To Stable From Negative; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Herbalife Investment Has Become Outsized Position; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

More notable recent Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eXp Realty Announces August ICON Agents – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iconix Brand Group: Last Chance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New York retail icon Barneys files for bankruptcy – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Iconix Reports Financial Results For The Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc., a brand management company, owns, licenses, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands across the womenÂ’s, menÂ’s, entertainment, and home industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.17 million. The companyÂ’s brand portfolio includes Candie's, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, Mossimo, London Fog, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/ Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Strawberry Shortcake, and Artful Dodger brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the Material Girl, Peanuts, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham, Hydraulic, and Pony Brands.

Among 3 analysts covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herbalife has $75 highest and $12.7500 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 40.10% above currents $34.44 stock price. Herbalife had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PI Financial upgraded the shares of HLF in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Partners LP accumulated 51,557 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Northern Corp has 662,633 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 353,587 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 500,888 shares. 6.07 million are owned by Deccan Value Investors Limited Partnership. Gideon Cap Inc reported 13,087 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 8,459 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 8,528 shares stake. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 141,236 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 22,605 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Co reported 45,300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 1,774 shares.