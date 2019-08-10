Caxton Associates LP Lifted Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stake by $479,024; As Saia (SAIA) Market Valuation Rose, Elk Creek Partners Has Decreased Stake

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 232.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 9,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 13,172 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698,000, up from 3,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 1.36 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08; 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Extension of Its Tender Offer for Common Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Herbalife Investment Has Become Outsized Position

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 22,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 154,994 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 177,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 232,260 shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Management Lp invested in 60,812 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0.01% or 20,417 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited stated it has 8,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei owns 166,728 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 12,304 shares. Fort LP owns 39,438 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Pggm Invests holds 115,125 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company reported 5,861 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 1.24 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 89,576 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Nomura reported 0.01% stake. Fred Alger Inc reported 230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Co holds 32 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 287,897 shares to 10,288 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,083 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.