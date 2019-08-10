Caxton Associates LP Lifted Citrix Sys (CTXS) Position By $585,585; H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) Shorts Down By 8.3%

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) had a decrease of 8.3% in short interest. FUL’s SI was 2.56M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.3% from 2.79 million shares previously. With 306,000 avg volume, 8 days are for H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)’s short sellers to cover FUL’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 165,162 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller

Caxton Associates Lp increased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 155.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp acquired 5,915 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 9,726 shares with $969,000 value, up from 3,811 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 1.77 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group

More important recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is HB Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HB Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HB Fuller Co (FUL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $638,107 activity. Keenan Timothy J also sold $638,107 worth of H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) on Tuesday, February 12.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, makes, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA ; Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It has a 18.22 P/E ratio. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold H.B. Fuller Company shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 146,725 shares. 12,488 were accumulated by Citigroup. Profund Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Whittier Trust Comm holds 0.03% or 22,057 shares in its portfolio. Ghp holds 0.19% or 30,636 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 48,317 shares. New York-based Luminus Ltd has invested 0.12% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Cooke Bieler L P owns 509,270 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Moreover, Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 142,108 shares. Principal Grp has invested 0.1% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 0% or 1,452 shares. Shelton Capital Management has 247 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs L P has 0.06% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).