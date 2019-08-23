Caxton Associates LP Increases Holding in Citrix Sys (CTXS); Citadel Advisors Has Lifted Its Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Stake by $5.15 Million; Share Price Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 36,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 94,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.31 million, up from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $178.73. About 787,834 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Kelly Honored by IACP, Motorola; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 155.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 5,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 9,726 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 3,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 909,988 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 29,368 shares to 19,225 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 287,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,288 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Citrix Set to Launch Desktop as a Service Solution for Microsoft – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Options Traders See Big Earnings Swings From XLNX, FFIV, CTXS Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citrix CFO Del Matto resigns – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shareholders Booked A 73% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 142,000 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp has 297 shares. 1,110 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 40 shares. Orrstown Finance Serv accumulated 6,447 shares. 11,122 are owned by Putnam Invests Llc. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.03% or 58,978 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 66,136 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 37 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 1,105 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated accumulated 74 shares. Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.12% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 33,423 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 25,923 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.91 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Artisan Prns Partnership reported 1.76 million shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd invested in 2,854 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 17,523 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 63 are owned by Fin Mgmt Pro. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 124,163 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 71,203 shares. Capital Advisers Lc holds 0% or 4,066 shares. 5,185 are owned by Edgestream Prns L P. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 2,091 shares. Blackrock holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 18.06M shares. Stevens Mgmt LP stated it has 63,786 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 107 are owned by Tompkins Fincl Corporation. Axa owns 16,349 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (Put) (NYSE:NCR) by 39,300 shares to 191,900 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (Call) (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Motorola (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Rolfe Adds 4 Stocks to Portfolio in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.