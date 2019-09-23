Caxton Associates LP Increases Holding in Ag Mtg Invt Tr (MITT); As Tucows (Call) (TCX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Osmium Partners Decreased Its Position by $5.69 Million

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (Call) (TCX) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 93,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 67,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09M, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 22,636 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Ag Mtg Invt Tr Inc (MITT) by 80.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 20,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% . The hedge fund held 45,190 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $718,000, up from 25,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Ag Mtg Invt Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 138,906 shares traded. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 15.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share; 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT)

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52 million for 40.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $826,500 activity.