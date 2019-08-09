Caxton Associates LP Increased Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $8.80 Million; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Estabrook Capital Management Increased Position by $12.69 Million

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 204 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 212,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23 billion, up from 212,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 427,944 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1099.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 183,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, up from 16,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 455,972 shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Orlando Sentinel: Robbery at Orlando Wells Fargo leaves person in serious condition, deputies say; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON CERTAIN MORTGAGE INTEREST RATE LOCK EXTENSIONS; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 20/04/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Wren Doesn’t See 3% 10-Year as Line in Sand (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust accumulated 0.03% or 4,795 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sandhill Cap Partners Limited Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Llc invested in 11,400 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Corp owns 20,798 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 1.40 million shares. Moreover, Caprock Gru has 0.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gemmer Asset Management Llc owns 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,625 shares. Milestone Gp Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Invesco Ltd invested in 37.65M shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 25,443 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Guyasuta Invest Advsr holds 0.11% or 15,830 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 27,419 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc owns 12,702 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 56,133 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,420 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 274 shares to 14,995 shares, valued at $1.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 98 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,685 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black And Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe Bankshares Mi reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 5,516 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bouchey Gru Ltd holds 0.08% or 6,549 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh invested in 123,845 shares. Horizon Investments Lc invested in 0.05% or 27,826 shares. Zeke Advisors holds 0.93% or 206,233 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,576 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 284,030 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability Com holds 103,593 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Management reported 22,107 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.68% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Long Island Investors Llc holds 317,598 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.41% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). King Luther Cap Management Corp reported 275,030 shares. Jnba owns 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 14,930 shares.