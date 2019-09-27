Caxton Associates LP Increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake By $2.63 Million; Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Caxton Associates Lp increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 266.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp acquired 21,590 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 29,686 shares with $3.64M value, up from 8,096 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $80.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 1.60M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Among 3 analysts covering Stagecoach Group PLC (LON:SGC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Stagecoach Group PLC has GBX 190 highest and GBX 125 lowest target. GBX 140’s average target is 5.11% above currents GBX 133.2 stock price. Stagecoach Group PLC had 17 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital given on Tuesday, June 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, April 9. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10 with “Neutral”. Citigroup upgraded Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) rating on Friday, April 26. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and GBX 155 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, July 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 3. See Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 2.20% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 133.2. About 1.00 million shares traded. Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SGC News: 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform to Acquire CID for $88.4M; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group® Announces Acquisition of CID Resources®; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM TO BUY CID RESOURCES FOR $88.4M; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group(R) Announces Acquisition Of CID Resources(R); 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING LENDER PROVIDED AN ADDITIONAL TERM LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $85 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Superior Uniform Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGC); 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED FROM $35 MLN TO $75 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.16, from 2.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold Stagecoach Group plc shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 0.48% more from 5.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perritt Cap Management holds 0.4% or 64,491 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). Us-based Ancora Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 217,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 27,397 shares. Pnc Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.01% in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). Citigroup holds 0% or 2,781 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc invested in 0% or 573 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 14,451 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 2,286 shares in its portfolio.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. The company has market cap of 735.44 million GBP. It operates through four divisions: UK Bus , UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. It has a 35.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $64,635 activity. 5,000 Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) shares with value of $64,635 were bought by BENSTOCK MICHAEL.

Among 9 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $150.20’s average target is 14.87% above currents $130.76 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Thursday, September 5. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 10. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9.

