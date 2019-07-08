Caxton Associates LP Increased Citigroup (C) Position by $1.51 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Icu Med (ICUI) Stake as Valuation Declined

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 395.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 24,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,444 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 6,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.45. About 2.90 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 28/03/2018 – HOLD-Citi, Canaan invest in shipment monitoring firm Contguard; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 4,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,121 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.98M, down from 51,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $249.87. About 5,593 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 51,313 shares to 38,115 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,121 shares, and cut its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 36,830 shares to 190,606 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 16,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $363,285 activity.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 EPS, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34M for 33.58 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.