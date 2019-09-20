Caxton Associates LP Increased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Holding; Royce Value Trust (RVT) Sentiment Is 1.14

Caxton Associates Lp increased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) stake by 132.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp acquired 10,884 shares as Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH)’s stock rose 17.22%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 19,117 shares with $1.27M value, up from 8,233 last quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor now has $10.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 343,682 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Net $84.9M; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%

Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.62, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 48 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 42 decreased and sold their stakes in Royce Value Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 19.59 million shares, down from 19.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Royce Value Trust Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 28 Increased: 33 New Position: 15.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 105,925 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. for 362,515 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc owns 390,218 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yakira Capital Management Inc. has 0.48% invested in the company for 175,827 shares. The California-based Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. has invested 0.4% in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 218,955 shares.

Royce Value Trust Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Among 4 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has $7600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $73.25’s average target is 3.29% above currents $70.92 stock price. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $7400 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 21 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

