Caxton Associates LP Holds Stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI); Lakeview Capital Partners Increases Position in Apple (AAPL)

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 123.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 26,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 47,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 21,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 382,584 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $204. About 12.08M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 17,054 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 18,438 were reported by Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Co. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability accumulated 72,552 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 2.25% or 984,526 shares in its portfolio. Sandler holds 0.09% or 30,300 shares in its portfolio. holds 0.11% or 12.24M shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 220,317 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 52,964 shares stake. 12,900 were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 54,934 shares in its portfolio. California-based Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Bb&T reported 13,349 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company owns 2,977 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 16,762 shares to 10,390 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 51,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,115 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2017 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisitions and Lease Modifications to Accommodate the Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90 million and $162.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.