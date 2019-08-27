Caxton Associates LP Holding in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Decreased as Valuation Rose; Staley Capital Advisers Has Increased Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $1.19 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 57.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 51,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The hedge fund held 38,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 89,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 478,560 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Rev $275.8M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 20,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 901,633 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.42 million, up from 880,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $73.35. About 3.02 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom tussles with US government over Qualcomm bid; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom vows to press on with Qualcomm bid despite US objections; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 70C; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 02/04/2018 – blacq: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources (Reuters) – Former Qualcomm In; 16/03/2018 – Globe Technology: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,932 shares to 14,910 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,953 shares to 670,067 shares, valued at $79.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. Qvc Group by 107,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.