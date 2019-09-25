Caxton Associates LP Has Upped Position in Cadence Design System (CDNS) as Share Value Rose; Csx (CSX) Holder Chase Investment Counsel Has Upped Position by $1.22 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 50,476 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 34,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 4.77 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 1309.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 111,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 120,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53 million, up from 8,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $65.16. About 1.47 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 24/04/2018 – Cadence Design Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CADENCE MINERALS PLC KDNC.L – EXPLORATION PROGRAMME ON LITHIUM ASSETS IN ARGENTINA COMMENCES; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and NI Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.57 TO $1.65

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $831.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 31,872 shares to 15,535 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 3,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,604 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,210 shares to 1,916 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 5,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,011 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

