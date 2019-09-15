Caxton Associates LP Has Upped Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $492,240; Mathes Company Continues to Hold Position in Bristol (BMY)

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 8,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 25,136 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 16,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 216.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 18,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 5,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 8:30 PM; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jensen Inv Management has 26,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs holds 20.70M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 63,041 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,225 shares. 1.35M are owned by Sector Gamma As. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3,020 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept holds 11,825 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 5,831 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.81% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gabalex Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 150,000 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Colony Gru Limited reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Citizens Bank & Trust Tru holds 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 8,871 shares. Btim Corp owns 16,737 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 38,400 were accumulated by Beddow Incorporated.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $831.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,810 shares to 9,100 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Llc owns 921,379 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Platinum Investment Mgmt holds 29,418 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Com stated it has 53,151 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Portland Investment Counsel stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pittenger & Anderson has 74,134 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Qci Asset reported 0% stake. 199,376 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie. Checchi Advisers Lc holds 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 33,403 shares. Aspiriant Limited Com reported 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Eagle Invest Ltd reported 4.68% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Polen Capital Management Llc owns 3.99% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 14.44 million shares. Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 18,816 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee LP has invested 1.75% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).