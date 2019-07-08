Caxton Associates LP Has Upped Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Position by $995,030; Share Value Rose; As Avnet (AVT) Shares Declined, Pzena Investment Management Has Decreased by $15.06 Million Its Holding

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 350,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.52M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326.26 million, down from 7.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 182,491 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 123.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 26,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 21,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 204,186 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 51,313 shares to 38,115 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,121 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why This Casino REIT Thinks It’s Best in Class – The Motley Fool” on March 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 3 Dividend Stocks You’ll Wish You’d Bought 10 Years From Now – The Motley Fool” published on May 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment: Market Still Asleep At The Switch As Rodio Is Named CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.03% or 1.15M shares. Amer Asset Mgmt invested 0.54% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.04% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,407 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schnieders Management Limited Liability Company reported 7,200 shares stake. Proshare has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 45,862 shares. 36,716 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Co. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 3.47 million shares. Covalent Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 259,029 shares or 19.03% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 333,600 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 417,526 shares. Barr E S & has 476,848 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.05% or 58,507 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 721 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi has 0.21% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 216,375 shares.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $110.55M for 10.54 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unsp Adr by 297,815 shares to 851,215 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 6.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks Soar on Strong Jobs Report; NASDAQ at New High – Nasdaq” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Avnet Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2018. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James: Macro Headwinds Ahead for Avnet – Benzinga” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ResMed Inc. (RMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council invested in 0.1% or 108,920 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 36,600 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 25,814 shares. Bp Public Limited Com has 16,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 18,148 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 180,571 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Psagot Investment House Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 46,800 shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 1.77% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Northern Tru Corp invested in 0.01% or 886,519 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Mackenzie Fin Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 67,755 shares. Blackrock holds 10.30M shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Fuller Thaler Asset reported 0.47% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 44,428 shares.