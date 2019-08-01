Caxton Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding as Stock Rose; Peak Asset Management Has Raised Its American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Stake by $612,525

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 8,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 17,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 376,518 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO SAYS GOING TO OFFER BROAD SET OF ONGOING IDENTITY PROTECTION SERVICES TO ALL CLIENTS FREE OF CHARGE, NOT JUST THOSE POTENTIALLY IMPACT; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – PetIQ at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Chg-offs $79M; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 532.24% up from the average. American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team With Veteran Chief Acctg Officer Karen Acree; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52.4M; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 11, CO AND MAGNOLIA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “SunTrust Bank Lowers Prime Rate – GuruFocus.com” published on August 01, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “SunTrust Foundation Awards $2 Million Grant to 3DE National – CSRwire.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,873 were reported by Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 9,606 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 5,830 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.55% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 796,926 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. State Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 2.13M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.62M shares. Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 0.46% or 198,784 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 173,184 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 174,057 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Monetary Management Gru Inc has 6,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,259 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.28 million for 11.68 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli & Investment Advisers has invested 0.05% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Citadel Limited Liability reported 19,388 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 898,150 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 676 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Sg Americas Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 45,085 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 225,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 17 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp has 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 123,822 shares. Texas Yale Cap invested in 20,200 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc reported 14,000 shares. Wesbanco Bank invested in 11,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Bluefin Trading Limited Company has invested 0.02% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Gru One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID).