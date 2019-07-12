Caxton Associates LP Has Trimmed Holding in Suntrust Bks (STI) by $496,308; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 88,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $114.87. About 6.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. SERVICES PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.1 LAST MONTH; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 8,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 17,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 1.42 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 16/04/2018 – TTEC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Platform Specialty Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 14/03/2018 – CoreCivic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Live Oak Banc Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4-5; 12/03/2018 – Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97 AT QTR-END; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Dividend of 40c

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 29,300 shares to 47,200 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $659.36M for 11.02 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1.94M shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 9.37 million shares stake. 90,384 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Lc. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). State Teachers Retirement holds 723,511 shares. Proffitt Goodson accumulated 614 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 0.03% stake. Earnest Prtn Limited reported 249 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank invested 0.25% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 4,112 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Plante Moran Finance Ltd invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 0% or 47,234 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Lowe’s picks Charlotte for tech hub, will anchor new office tower – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Brewery, other new tenants headed to Camp North End; Charlotte’s most dangerous spots for pedestrians – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “High-End Retailers Lululemon, RH, Deliver the Goods – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “When controversies hit, wait-and-see no longer works, US companies find – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiverr And CrowdStrike Are Rocking – Take A Look At Doppelgangers Upwork And Zscaler – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 244,090 were reported by Huber Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 251,782 shares. Live Your Vision holds 0.04% or 1,134 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Invest Advisors stated it has 36,877 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.25% or 2.51 million shares. 15,323 were reported by Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Grand Jean Capital Mgmt invested 1.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meyer Handelman has 1.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Essex Fincl stated it has 43,296 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Ls Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 0.71% or 112,572 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs Corp has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cobblestone Capital Advsr Lc, New York-based fund reported 17,007 shares. Kepos Lp holds 0.86% or 113,386 shares in its portfolio. Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sunbelt holds 1.52% or 30,039 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was sold by BACON ASHLEY. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million.