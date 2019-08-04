Caxton Associates LP Has Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $10.28 Million as Market Value Declined; Park Presidio Capital Lowered The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position by $13.38 Million

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 318,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.90M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 8.68M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in San Francisco and Austin; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 662,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.87M, up from 606,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 27.90% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $894.46 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

