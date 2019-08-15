Caxton Associates LP Has Lowered Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Stake by $564,443 as Stock Rose; Arvest Trust Company Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 180,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 162,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46M shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 57.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 51,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The hedge fund held 38,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 89,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 1.36 million shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH)

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,748 shares to 26,299 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SNH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 164.54 million shares or 0.57% less from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd owns 623,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 3.20M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America owns 218,790 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Merian (Uk) Ltd reported 11,946 shares. Legg Mason has 2,415 shares. Smith Moore Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,365 shares. Prudential Inc reported 0.07% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Dubuque Financial Bank And Com holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 327,617 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1.58M shares. Ls Inv Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 12,413 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH).

