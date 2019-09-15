Caxton Associates LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Centurylink (CTL) by $496,749 as Market Valuation Rose; As Costco Wholesale (COST) Share Price Rose, Albion Financial Group Upped Stake

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 2,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 36,183 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 34,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.31M shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 78.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 45,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 12,634 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 57,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15.97M shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb And Williams invested in 3,145 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company holds 0.26% or 122,951 shares in its portfolio. Marshall & Sullivan Wa invested 0.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,072 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc stated it has 8,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Limited Liability holds 9,943 shares. 17,098 are owned by Goelzer Inv Mgmt. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Macquarie Grp invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Baxter Bros has 0.23% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Foundation holds 8,403 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) reported 4,285 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Main Street Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,092 shares. Cannell Peter B And has invested 0.73% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04 million and $774.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 2.41 million shares to 11.93 million shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.05 million for 10.08 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $831.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 21,590 shares to 29,686 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 651,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advisors Lc invested in 13,141 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp has 0.55% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 166,236 shares. New York-based Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Madison Hldg accumulated 474,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 20,502 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.02% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Serv Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2,736 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 37,888 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt stated it has 40,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 530,396 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.23% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Guyasuta Investment Advsr stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Andra Ap accumulated 423,700 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 0.15% or 1.62M shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was made by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. On Friday, May 10 the insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250. On Wednesday, May 22 GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 20,000 shares.