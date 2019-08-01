Caxton Associates LP Has Lifted Stake in Aon Plc (AON) by $557,600 as Market Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Peapack Gladstone Financial Lowered Its Position by $1.18 Million

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 155.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 5,392 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, up from 2,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $190.94. About 30,615 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 63,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27 million, down from 66,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $341.15. About 441,024 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Columbus Circle Invsts stated it has 82,204 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. 102,221 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Sfmg Limited Com accumulated 3,822 shares. Summit Secs Ltd Llc reported 3,400 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 21,390 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has 145,691 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 2,238 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Com owns 2,152 shares. Savant Lc stated it has 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zevenbergen Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2,656 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora owns 15,797 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. 35,160 were accumulated by Murphy Management. Triangle Wealth Mngmt has 3,263 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43,193 shares to 384,666 shares, valued at $18.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 72,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 29,368 shares to 19,225 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 93,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,515 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.