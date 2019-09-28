Caxton Associates LP Has Increased Citigroup (C) Stake By $9.95 Million; Intersect Capital Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Stake By $346,104

Caxton Associates Lp increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 466.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp acquired 142,115 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 172,559 shares with $12.08 million value, up from 30,444 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon

Intersect Capital Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 37.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intersect Capital Llc acquired 1,672 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Intersect Capital Llc holds 6,074 shares with $1.26 million value, up from 4,402 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $251.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Caxton Associates Lp decreased Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 3,001 shares to 2,391 valued at $461,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 32,890 shares and now owns 6,510 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.13% above currents $69.46 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $93 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Net accumulated 0.01% or 116 shares. Adage Prns Limited Com invested in 0.61% or 3.47M shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Lc has 1.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 75,630 shares. Fayez Sarofim And, Texas-based fund reported 14,636 shares. Peoples Financial Service invested in 2,208 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,523 shares in its portfolio. 2,160 were accumulated by Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.60 million shares. New Jersey-based Brave Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 9,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 12.86M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Clear Street Markets Lc has invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 109,565 shares. Moreover, Reik And Co Limited Company has 0.25% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Homrich Berg holds 1.13% or 102,519 shares in its portfolio. Kirr Marbach Ltd Liability Corporation In reported 1,166 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cypress Grp holds 23,193 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel, California-based fund reported 19,795 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,922 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 122,787 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 106,391 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jacobs & Com Ca stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Polaris Greystone Group Inc Llc owns 6,486 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,589 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Communication holds 0.64% or 625,921 shares in its portfolio.