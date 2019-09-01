Caxton Associates LP Has Decreased Suntrust Bks (STI) Stake by $496,308; Aureus Asset Management Maintains Holding in Middleby Com (MIDD)

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (MIDD) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 69,629 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 55,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $109.66. About 230,900 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 8,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 17,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.58 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 31/05/2018 – Syntel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Profit Rises Amid Lower Expenses; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24 PCT, UP 15 BASIS POINTS; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – Federman & Sherwood Investigates SunTrust Bank, Inc. for Data Breach; 06/03/2018 Black Knight at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Encompass Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 67 shares. 591,389 were accumulated by Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Bancorporation Of Mellon accumulated 262,485 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 44,020 shares. Whittier Trust Com, California-based fund reported 441 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 21,186 shares. Ameriprise Finance, Minnesota-based fund reported 48,096 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 3,249 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Synovus invested in 0% or 123 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 34,200 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Moreover, Nomura Asset has 0.01% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Ftb Advisors reported 42 shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 15,460 shares to 258,480 shares, valued at $16.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,330 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,233 activity.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 56,500 shares to 662,500 shares, valued at $120.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $625.46M for 10.83 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.