Caxton Associates LP Has Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Position By $7.77 Million; PIRAEUS BANK SA ORDINARY SHARES (BPIRF) SI Increased By 71.22%

PIRAEUS BANK SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BPIRF) had an increase of 71.22% in short interest. BPIRF’s SI was 211,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 71.22% from 123,700 shares previously. With 7,100 avg volume, 30 days are for PIRAEUS BANK SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BPIRF)’s short sellers to cover BPIRF’s short positions. It closed at $2.95 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Caxton Associates Lp decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 96.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp sold 287,897 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 10,288 shares with $284,000 value, down from 298,185 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $262.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 46.74M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE, NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE, INCREASED 4% TO $23.1 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY; 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Piraeus Bank S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services and products in Greece and rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposits, loans, working capital, imports-exports, letters of guarantee, etc. to retail clients and small-medium companies. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Corporate Banking segment provides deposits, loans, syndicated loans, project financing, working capital, imports Â– exports, letters of guarantees, etc. to large and maritime companies.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.38B for 10.28 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, June 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $3700 target. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse.

Caxton Associates Lp increased Encompass Health Corp stake by 6,400 shares to 14,586 valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 26,185 shares and now owns 47,407 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

