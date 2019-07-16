Caxton Associates LP Decreased Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding by $496,308; Market Valuation Declined; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lowered Its Stake in Fluor (Put) (FLR) by $1.43 Million

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 8,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 17,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 1.71 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 28/03/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: SunTrust survey says attracting, retaining employees is top challenge in 2018; 19/03/2018 – Blue Apron Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 26; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97 AT QTR-END; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Assets of $204.9B at March 31; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Fluor Corp (Put) (FLR) by 79.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 44,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,900 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 56,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Fluor Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 648,636 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,805 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,368 were accumulated by Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 15,419 shares. Bancorp Of Stockton invested in 0.41% or 13,415 shares. Provise Management Group Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Stearns Svcs Gp accumulated 8,195 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.21% or 11,848 shares. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.78% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh holds 0% or 5,971 shares. 156,415 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Lc. Pinnacle reported 3,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 11,992 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 5,715 shares. 237,406 are owned by Montag A Associates. Azimuth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.42 million for 10.87 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 34.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FLR’s profit will be $74.16 million for 15.57 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -478.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 1,813 shares. Guardian accumulated 19,700 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 0.06% or 17,961 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 308,118 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.18% stake. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Co holds 107,000 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 2.12M shares. Tompkins Fincl invested in 0% or 200 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt accumulated 0% or 13,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 508,409 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 40,891 shares. Citadel Lc invested in 0% or 20,982 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Llc reported 29,225 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Company owns 5,960 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 29,100 shares to 33,400 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (Put) (NYSE:APA) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

