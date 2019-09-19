Caxton Associates LP Decreased Pros Holdings (PRO) Holding as Valuation Rose; Puzo Michael J Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding as Market Value Rose

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 6,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 5,292 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $335,000, down from 12,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.29. About 471,864 shares traded or 2.04% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO)

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 14,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $852,000, down from 23,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 8.66M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 478,470 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Albion Fincl Group Ut has 10,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 785,213 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Northstar Gru reported 10,245 shares. First Allied Advisory has 62,931 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cap City Fl holds 40,419 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 17,020 shares. Prudential Finance holds 6.45 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Commerce Ltd holds 147,238 shares. Sabal Tru has 6,150 shares. First Merchants accumulated 80,962 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,692 shares to 37,893 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,396 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $831.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 55,823 shares to 72,668 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 74,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD).